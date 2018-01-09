NLS – 01/09/18 – Tuesday

Days after reports that Oprah is “actively thinking,” about running for President of the United States, Neal Larson and Julie Mason talk about the prospect of President Winfrey and the hypocrisy of Hollywood’s support of the #metoo movement after years of turning a blind eye to sexual assault in the industry.

Neal Larson also weighs in after the New York Times responded to a petition of over 150,000 signatures demanding an apology and a rewrite after the paper published a harsh obituary of President Thomas S. Monson.

Julie and Neal also debate Team Rain vs. Team Snow as cold weather continues to descend on the region.