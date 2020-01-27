NJ woman reported missing after visiting medium found dead, prosecutors say

A body found over the weekend in New Jersey is a 25-year-old woman reported missing nearly three months ago after visiting a medium, prosecutors said Monday.

“It is with great sadness we announce that Stephanie Parze’s remains were recovered yesterday in Old Bridge,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted Monday morning.

Her body was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area, near where her family had searched for her in late November, online news outlet Tap Middletown reported.

Police were expected to provide more details at a press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities said Parze’s ex-boyfriend John Ozbilgen, 29, killed himself in November after his release from jail on a child porn charge and he is being fingered as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Ozbilgen had been accused of sending Parze profanity-filled threats the day before she disappeared.

After Parze went missing, police charged Ozbilgen with possessing child pornography after searching his home. After the charge was filed, he was jailed and released on bond.

Parze’s visited a medium with friends on Oct. 30. She was reported missing the next day.

