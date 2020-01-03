NJ Dem says U.S. airstrike could lead to more American deaths

Sen. Chris Murphy, D. Mass., said Friday that the United States may have provoked a potential regional war in the Middle East that could lead to more American deaths after the airstrike that killed the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

“[Qassim]Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question,” Murphy tweeted of the top Iranian general killed along with six others in airstrike ordered by President Trump.

“The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?” he said.

POLITICAL REACTION TO BAGHDAD ROCKET ATTACK KILLING IRANIAN GENERAL

The Pentagon confirmed the attack Thursday.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the agency said in a statement.

Murphy, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said that while the justification for the attack is to “deter future Iranian attacks,” the U.S. usually doesn’t assassinate foreign officials because it could potentially cause more Americans to be killed.

“That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight,” he said.

He added that while no one knows what will happen next, “the neocons thumping their chest tonight should recall that the worst mistakes global powers make are when they strike militarily in complicated places with few friends, with no consideration of the consequences.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted after the attack “The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that the U.S. “bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.”