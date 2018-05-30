Nikolas Cruz cellphone videos released: 'I'm going to be the next school shooter'

Prosecutors on Wednesday released three chilling videos of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz detailing his plans to become famous after planning to kill people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“Hello, my name is Nik, and I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018,” Cruz, 19, calmly states in one of the videos, which appear to have been filmed on Feb. 14, the day of the mass shooting. The gunman says there’s “going to be a big event” at Stoneman Douglas.

Cruz — who fatally shot 17 people and left 17 others injured on Valentine’s Day at the Florida high school with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle — said his “goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15.”

The shooter, who laid out his “plan” for the massacre in one of his videos, is heard saying that when people see him “on the news, you’ll all know who I am,” before laughing. “You’re all going to die. Pew pew pew pew pew. Ah yeah, can’t wait.”

Cruz also foretold his “plan” of taking an Uber ride to the school around 2:40 p.m. and getting his rifle to “shoot people down.”

One of the videos, seemingly pointed at the ground, includes Cruz talking about his loneliness, anger and hatred, and announces that the “day of my massacre shall begin.”

“I live a lone life. I live in seclusion and solitude. I hate everyone and everything. But (with) the power of my AR you will all know who I am. I had enough of being told what to do and when to do,” he says.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the attack. His lawyers have repeatedly said Cruz would plead guilty if guaranteed a sentence of life without parole, but prosecutors seek the death penalty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.