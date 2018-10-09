Nikki Haley praised for 'moral clarity' as UN ambassador as news of her departure rocks Washington

With news of Nikki Haley’s surprise departure from her role as ambassador to the U.N., Republican lawmakers and other ambassadors took time to praise her leadership and “moral clarity” in her Cabinet role.

President Trump announced Tuesday Haley would be leaving his administration “at the end of the year.” He called Haley a “very special” person, adding that she informed him six months ago she might want to take some time off. Trump said together they had “solved a lot of problems.”

Haley “has done an outstanding job” in her role as ambassador, fellow South Carolinian Lindsey Graham said. The GOP senator said Haley “showed a level of effectiveness rarely seen by someone in this position.”

“She is a clear, concise voice for American leadership, American values, and has been a true agent of reform when it came to the United Nations,” Graham said in a statement. “Nikki Haley has a very bright future and will be a key player in both the future of the Republican Party and our nation as a whole for years to come.”

WHO IS NIKKI HALEY? 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE FORMER US AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio — who Haley initially endorsed in the 2016 presidential election — called her a “strong voice for the U.S. [and] for moral clarity at the U.N.”

“America was blessed to have her representing us. We thank her [and] her family for their service to our country [and] the cause of freedom [and human rights],” Rubio said in a tweet.

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon thanked Haley for her support for Israel and for “standing with the truth without fear.”

“Wherever you are, you will continue to be a true friend to the State of Israel,” Danon said in a statement.

The Trump administration has had a high level of turnover in its first couple of years — something that did not go unnoticed with the news of Haley’s impending departure.

“More instability in an already unstable Trump administration,” Rep. Sandy Levin, D-Mich., commented on Twitter.

Fox News’ Ben Evansky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.