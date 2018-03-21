Nigeria rejects Amnesty report on schoolgirl mass abduction

Nigeria’s military is dismissing as “outright falsehood” an Amnesty International report that claims security forces were warned several times ahead of a mass abduction of 110 schoolgirls last month.

The attack by suspected Boko Haram extremists caused fresh outrage in Africa’s most populous country and reminded many of Boko Haram’s abduction of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in 2014.

Amnesty International on Tuesday cited sources including security officials and witnesses who said military and police received at least five calls in the hours before the attack. The rights group said no lessons had been learned from Chibok and urged Nigeria’s government to make public its investigation into the new attack in Dapchi town.

Nigeria’s acting director of defense information John Agim says no security force was informed of the mass abduction.