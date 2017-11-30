Nigeria pledges to help migrants returning from Libya abuses

The governor of one state in southern Nigeria says he’s ready to help Nigerians returning from Libya where they were abused by human traffickers.

Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki said Thursday that he wants to help reintegrate those coming home who are destitute.

The Nigerian government has helped citizens fly back after video footage aired on CNN showed African migrants being sold for labor in what many have called a modern-day slave auction.

The leader of one local non-governmental organization says they hope to train the returnees to work in commercial agriculture among other fields.

Returnees have told horrific stories of abuse, including torture and starvation. Those who were abused in Libya had sought to cross the Mediterranean in search of a better life in Europe.