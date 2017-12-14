Nigeria governors approve $1 billion to fight Boko Haram

A Nigerian governor says 36 state leaders have approved the transfer of $1 billion to the federal government to fight the deadly Boko Haram insurgency.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki said Thursday the money from the Excess Crude Account will be spent on the purchase of security equipment, procurement of intelligence and logistics. The account is used to hold some revenues from the country’s oil production.

Boko Haram’s Islamic extremists continue to carry out deadly suicide bombings in northeastern Nigeria despite military efforts to eliminate the threat. Attacks have increased in recent weeks.

Weapons procurement for the fight against Boko Haram has been marred by a massive corruption scandal. Nigeria’s former national security adviser faces criminal charges that $2.1 billion meant to buy arms was diverted.