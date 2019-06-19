Nicole Malliotakis: NY's illegal immigrant drivers' license law applies 'double standard' to citizens

New York’s new law granting drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants applies a double standard to citizens, a state Republican lawmaker told Fox News Wednesday.

The law, which was passed by a Democratic-majority legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo puts illegal immigrants’ needs before those of citizens, Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island, said the new law is part of a troubling tendency in Albany.

“We’ve continued this trend in New York State of putting illegal immigrants, unfortunately, before citizens who have elected us,” the lawmaker, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Rep. Max Rose in 2020, continued.

“I think it’s wrong and it’s got to stop. This session has truly been about putting the lawbreakers and illegal immigrants before the citizens of this state and it’s a shame.”

She called the legislation a “double standard,” pointing to a provision she said allows illegal immigrants to use expired foreign documents at Department of Motor Vehicles offices.

Tucker Carlson asked the Republican lawmaker what would happen if he, “showed up… at the DMV with an expired document and tried to get a license.”

Malliotakis responded saying county clerks in the Empire State have similar concerns.

“The New York State Association of County Clerks said straight out, ‘we don’t have the ability, the tools, the technology to confirm that these forms of identity from foreign governments are authentic’,” she said.

The law makes New York the 13th state to authorize driver’s licenses for immigrants who have entered the U.S. illegally.

