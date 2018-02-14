Nicolas Cruz, identified as Florida high school shooting suspect, reportedly showed warning signs

The suspected gunman arrested in connection with Wednesday’s shooting at a Florida high school was identified as Nicolas Cruz, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

Local media reported he was an 18-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, north of Miami. While some teachers said he demonstrated warning signs, Superintendent Robert Runcie said he was not aware of any specific warnings the school district had received regarding the shooter.

An Instagram page apparently belonging to Cruz showed pictures of guns and knives.

One student told WJXT that “everyone predicted” the shooting, which killed multiple people, according to police.

“Honestly, a lot of people were saying it was gonna be him,” the unnamed student told the news station. He said kids joked around that the student would be the one to “shoot up the school.”

“It turns out, everyone predicted it,” the student said, adding the suspect knew the layout of the school.

“Yeah, he was on the third floor. He knows the school layout, he knows where everyone would be at as of right now,” the student said. “He’s been with us in fire drills, he’s prepared for this stuff.”

Sheriff Scott Israel said he didn’t know why the student left the school, as he was not currently enrolled.

A teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland told the Miami Herald the suspect was seen as a potential threat in the past, as he allegedly threatened students last year.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” teacher Jim Gard, who claimed to be a former teacher of the suspect’s, told the Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

One student told WSVN he “stayed clear of [the suspect] most of the time.”

“My time in alternate school, I did not want to be with him at all because I didn’t want to cause any conflict with him, because of the impression he gave off,” the student said of the shooter.