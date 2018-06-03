Nicaraguan Cardinal emeritus Miguel Obando dies at 92

Roman Catholic authorities in Nicaragua say Cardinal emeritus Miguel Obando y Bravo, one of the most important figures in the country’s modern church, has died. He was 92.

The Nicaraguan Bishops’ Conference says in a statement that “the Church of Nicaragua is in mourning.”

Government-aligned publication El 19 reported on its website that Obando died shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. It did not give details but said funeral announcements would be forthcoming.

Obando was born Feb. 2, 1926. He played an important role as a mediator in several political and armed conflicts in his native Nicaragua.