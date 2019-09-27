Next 2020 presidential debate: 12 candidates on one night only

Next month’s Democratic presidential debate will take place on one single night instead of two, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday.

“To address several inquiries we have received we are writing to let you know that, pending a final decision after the certification deadline, it is the intention of the DNC and our media partners to hold the October debate over one night on Tuesday October 15th,” the DNC wrote in an email Friday morning.

The email, which was sent to the various presidential campaigns, was obtained by Fox News.

Twelve candidates in the record-setting field of Democratic White House hopefuls say they’ve reached the qualifying criteria to make the stage at the showdown, which will be held on the campus of Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. It is the fourth round of debates for Democrats this cycle.

Those candidates – in alphabetical order – are former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

No other presidential contenders appear likely to reach the thresholds to make the cut. To reach the stage, candidates need to hit at least 2 percent in four qualifying polls and contributions from at least 130,000 individual donors.

The debate is being hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

The first two rounds of debates in June and July – which had lower criteria to qualify – were held over two consecutive nights with 10 candidates on the stage each evening. Ten candidates faced off on one night in this month’s third round debate, for which the thresholds were raised.