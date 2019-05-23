Newt Gingrich: Biden is a 'doofus,' will become 'very radical Democrat' before face-off with Trump

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says former Vice President Joe Biden is a “doofus” who will become a “very radical Democrat” by the time of the general election against President Trump.

Gingrich weighed in on the 2020 presidential race and Biden’s chances during a Thursday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” assuring that Trump is set to win re-election.

“Unless something dramatic happens the president is going to win, period,” Gingrich said, particularly pointing to the strength of the economy, which has defied experts’ expectations.

“If you remember, he is the most underestimated campaigner in modern America. He is practicing every day. And the country will have a choice between very radical Democrats whose positions are all unpopular,” he added.

The former House Speaker went on to say that Biden, who’s viewed as a moderate Democrat by some, is moving further to the left and by the time of the election he’ll no longer be a moderate.

“Joe Biden will be a very radical Democrat by the time he gets there,” Gingrich said, reiterating his claim that Biden is a “doofus.”

“Of course he is a doofus. This is a guy who had to drop out of his first presidential campaign because he adopted the entire speech from Neil Kinnock about growing up in Wales,” he continued, referring to the plagiarism scandal in which Biden lifted portions of the speech by Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock who then ran against Conservative Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

During the same appearance, Gingrich said Democrats are only concerned about beating Trump, with House Democrats being forced to be confrontational with Trump to appease their base, leaving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a box.

“I think Pelosi is in a box because I think she went into her meeting to say, look, guys, this is really stupid and they collectively said to her, ‘we are doing it,’” Gingrich said in relation to the Democrats’ efforts to begin impeachment efforts.

“The Democrats are saying we have to do this. So, her base is so hungry to take on Trump that they would just run over her if she said no. So she is not trying to dance to a point where she can explain why her earlier no has now led to a yes,” he added.

“Look, I think the Democrats only have one item on their agenda, that’s to beat Trump. I think they are going to run for re-election on the grounds they are not him. And that’s going to be the totality.”