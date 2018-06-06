Newspaper pulls woman's viral revenge obituary that says 'world is a better place without her'

A Minnesota newspaper pulled a paid obituary from its website Tuesday that detailed a deceased woman’s affair with her husband’s brother and accused her of abandoning her two children.

The obituary for Kathleen Dehmlow [Schunk] appeared in the Redwood Falls Gazette on Monday. The newspaper took down the obituary amid an outcry from readers who felt it was in poor taste.

General Manager Lisa Drafall told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Dehmlow’s family paid for the obituary but declined to say more. Legacy.com also had the obituary and stated it would “review its standards and not just lean on the newspapers that feed it.”

The obituary stated she was born on March 19, 1938, and resided in Springfield, Minn. She married Dennis Dehmlow in 1957 and had two children with him — Gina and Jay.

The next sentence is where the obituary’s tone appeared to change.

“In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband’s brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California. She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk,” the obituary reads.

The last two sentences wrapped up the obituary’s harsh words.

“She passed away on May 31, 2018, in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her,” the obituary concluded.

A relative told the Star Tribune that the allegations in the obituary are true but that there is more to the story.

