Newspaper: 11 dead, 6 injured in fire in southwest Iran

The official IRAN daily newspaper reports that a fire in a teahouse has killed 11 people and injured six in the southwest city of Ahvaz — and authorities suspect arson.

The Tuesday report on IRAN’s Telegram channel said an initial investigation showed the fire was set by a disgruntled former employee who started the blaze using gasoline.

Ahvaz Police Chief Col. Mohammad Safari said the suspect was arrested less than four hours after the incident.

The fire took place at about 1 a.m. local time.