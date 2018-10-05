Newly released video shows Bill Clinton with Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office in 1997

Newly released video this week from the Clinton library shows footage of then-President Bill Clinton interacting with Monica Lewinsky during an Oval Office photo op in 1997 — on a day that played a starring role in the Lewinsky scandal.

The video shows Clinton delivering his weekly radio address on Feb. 28, 1997, and then greeting attendees in the Oval Office.

Clinton is seen talking with Lewsinsky, who had worked as a White House intern, for several seconds, putting his arm around her and then posing for a photograph. Lewinsky is also seen watching Clinton record the address.

Photos from that day have long been public, but this may be the first time video of the event has been released.

The Clinton Library did not return a request for comment from Fox News about the release. But the description on the YouTube video suggests it was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

It was later revealed in the “Starr Report” that Clinton and Lewinsky had a sexual encounter at the White House on the same day as that radio address.

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998, accused of lying about his relationship with Lewinsky. The Senate did not convict him.

Fox News’ Dan Gallo contributed to this report.