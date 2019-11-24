Newborn in a shoebox found abandoned by residents of a Florida apartment building

A newborn boy was recovering Sunday after being found abandoned by residents of an Orlando, Fla., apartment building, according to a report.

The baby was born Friday and left the next day on the doorstep of Arielle Piner’s Bella Vista Place apartment, Fox 35 Orlando reports.

Piner looked down and saw the newborn wrapped in a blanket in a Converse shoe box that also contained a note from the mother, according to the station.

“The letter was basically saying please take care of this child. I couldn’t take care of it,” she told the station.

She said the mother mentioned the baby’s first name in the note.

Fox 35 reported Sunday that the baby was in good condition at the hospital.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were called to the building around 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We want to remind everyone that Florida’s Safe Haven Law makes it possible for anyone to surrender an unwanted newborn to any hospital or fire station with no questions asked and without facing criminal charges,” the post said.

The person who called 911 was a neighbor of Piner’s, Sarah Nazario, who heard the baby crying, WKMG-TV reported.

“He was just a brand new, fresh baby,” she told the station. “I open my door, and I saw the baby. I saw him in a box. His little foot was sticking out of the box. I saw him wiggle his foot — it’s a real baby, he’s alive, I need to do something about it, so that’s when I called 911.”