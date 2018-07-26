Newborn found dead inside plane bathroom with toilet paper in its mouth, police say mom in custody

The body of a newborn was found abandoned and with toilet paper in its mouth inside the bathroom of an AirAsia India flight that landed in Delhi on Wednesday, authorities said.

Authorities believe the baby was born during the flight and are investigating if the baby was stillborn, NDTV reported.

Police told the news station the baby’s mother was detained after all women aboard the flight were questioned. Agence France Presse reported the mother was 19 years old.

“She has only told us that she is a sportsperson but refused medical examination or [to give] any more details about the incident,” police official Sanjay Bhatia told AFP.

The airline said the newborn was found lifeless by staff as they prepared for landing.

“A doctor from the medical team at Delhi International Airport confirmed that the baby had been delivered onboard,” the airline said.

AirAsia India is a low-cost carrier and part of a joint venture between Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad and Indian conglomerate Tata Sons. The flight Wednesday was traveling from the northeastern city of Imphal to Delhi.

In a statement, the airline said it was cooperating with the investigation.