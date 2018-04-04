New Zealand recalls 50,000 cars with faulty Takata air bags

New Zealand has issued a compulsory recall for 50,000 cars with faulty Takata air bags after saying a voluntary recall wasn’t making enough progress.

The move on Wednesday comes after Australia issued a compulsory recall for 2.7 million cars with defective air bags in February.

The air bags have been blamed for at least 23 deaths around the world, including one in Australia.

The New Zealand recall applies only to vehicles with the type of Takata air bag considered most dangerous. The country is also banning imports of vehicles with those air bags.

Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi says the government will closely monitor more than 250,000 vehicles with other Takata air bags that remain under the voluntary recall.

The recall requires the air bags be replaced by December 2019.