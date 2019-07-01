New York Times op-ed writer calls for public shaming of US Border Patrol agents

A human rights professor called for the identities of U.S. Border Patrol agents to be made public so they can be “shamed” for the mistreatment of migrants, saying a “mass atrocity” may be taking place.

Kate Cronin-Furman, an assistant professor of human rights at University College London, wrote in the New York Times over the weekend that Border Patrol and other federal agents must be pressured into ending their participation.

“The identities of the individual Customs and Border Protection agents who are physically separating children from their families and staffing the detention centers are not undiscoverable,” she wrote.

“Immigration lawyers have agent names; journalists reporting at the border have names, photos and even videos. These agents’ actions should be publicized, particularly in their home communities.”

Cronin-Furman claimed she was not making “an argument for doxxing” but wants to see an effort to expose the “midlevel functionaries who make the system run.”

“The knowledge, for instance, that when you go to church on Sunday, your entire congregation will have seen you on TV ripping a child out of her father’s arms is a serious social cost to bear. The desire to avoid this kind of social shame may be enough to persuade some agents to quit and may hinder the recruitment of replacements,” she argued.

“For someone who is “just following orders,” the prospect of being internationally shamed as a rights abuser and being unable to travel freely may be significant enough to persuade them to stop participating.”

On Friday, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security said that he expects the number of migrants apprehended at the border will be lower by up to 25 percent in June than in previous months after Mexico increased its enforcement measures.

The U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement this month on a deal that sees Mexico take “unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration” in exchange for the U.S. dropping proposed sanctions on Mexican imports.

The House and Senate approved bills last week to provide crucial funding to better deal with the influx of migrants at U.S. border facilities.