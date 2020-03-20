New York must stay home, Cuomo mandates as coronavirus cases spike

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that he will sign an Executive Order mandating 100% of New York’s workforce must stay home, excluding essential services, as the number of coronavirus cases in the state spiked.

In a tweet Friday, he said the order would exclude pharmacies, grocery stores, and others.

The announcement came after new figures showed New York state now accounts for 40 percent of coronavirus cases in the U.S, with New York City itself responsible for approximately 30 percent.

On Friday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City’s number of cases had climbed to about 4,000, and 26 people have died from the virus.

“We now constitute 30 percent of the coronavirus cases in the United States of America, 70 percent of the cases in the state of New York,” Mr. de Blasio told MSNBC. “We have to take really intense, radical action right away.”

