New York man stole more than $16G using great-grandmother, dead grandfather's identities, cops say

An upstate New York man stole the identities of his 100-year-old great-grandmother and his dead grandfather to buy more than $16,000 worth of goods and services, police said Monday.

Christopher C. Bigford, 38, of Cleveland, stole more than $10,000 in goods and services assuming his dead grandfather’s identity and stole more than $6,000 in goods and services using his great-grandmother’s identity, police said, according to Syracuse.com.

Bigford was arrested Saturday in connection with the stolen identities, Oswego County Today reported.

Bigford was charged with first-degree identity theft, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree criminal impersonation, police said.

He was being held at Madison County Jail on $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond, according to Syracuse.com. He is set to appear at Hamilton Town on Wednesday.