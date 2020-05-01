New York man stole $12G in stimulus checks from mailboxes, prosecutors allege

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A New York man was arrested Tuesday for stealing more than $12,000 worth of coronavirus stimulus checks from mailboxes, federal prosecutors said.

Feng Chen, 31, was caught going through mail at a closed medical office and then later, when he spotted police, “tossed” the mail on the sidewalk, prosecutors said in the complaint filed Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court.

ARIZONA ROBBER SEEN ATTACKING ELDERLY WOMAN WITH PIPE, STEALING HER PIZZA, POLICE SAY

Officers from the New York Police Department observed a “bulge” in Chen’s jacket and found nine stimulus checks, totaling more than $12,000, the complaint said. They allegedly also found credit cards and other envelopes that were opened.

“The COVID-19 crisis has placed tremendous stress on underserved communities across this country,” said Philip R. Bartlett, Inspector-in-Charge of the United States Postal Inspection Service. “When Mr. Chen stole these checks, he robbed recipients of these much-needed funds.”

Police learned that Chen also had an open bench warrant in New York County for a separate criminal case involving identity theft, according to the complaint.

SOUTH CAROLINA MAN ROBBED RESTAURANT COOK PREPARING FREE MEALS FOR CORONAVIRUS HOSPITAL WORKERS, COPS SAY

Chen stumbled over his story during questioning, indicating at first that he was delivering food to one of the buildings to the claim that he lived there, the complaint alleged.

Chen made his initial court appearance Wednesday by videoconference before United States Chief Magistrate Judge Cheryl L. Pollak.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

He was charged with theft of mail and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.