New York man, girlfriend gunned down in Mexico, report says

A New York man and his girlfriend were victims of gun violence in Mexico earlier this week when they were shot at 20 times while in Juárez, a report said.

Syracuse.com reported that 32-year-old Pat Landers and Karla Baca were quarantining in the Mexican city for the coronavirus outbreak. A friend told the paper that the two were dating for about four months.

Landers was reportedly in Mexico for three weeks. His friend told the paper that there has been scant details about his death. The U.S. Consulate in Juárez is working with local police for an official confirmation.

The El Paso Times reported that the two were killed on Monday in a daytime shooting. Baca is from the city, the report said. The report said that the two were in a black Jeep with a New York license plate.

The report pointed out that despite the stay-at-home order that was issued on March 23, the city has seen 100 killings in April.