New York man arrested for hitting his girlfriend with Bible, police say

A Bronx man was arrested for bashing his girlfriend with a Bible on Sunday, police told The Post.

Daniel Laforge, 36, got into an argument with his girlfriend at his Parkside apartment on Bronx Park East at about 7 a.m., police said.

He began to punch the 41-year-old woman, then grabbed the Good Book and smacked her in the head and shoulder with it, cops said.

The woman called 911, and told police she suffered significant pain on her head and shoulder after the beating.

Laforge was arrested at the scene and charged with felony assault and harassment.