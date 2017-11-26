New York mall evacuated amid reports of shooting; 2 injured

Police have evacuated a mall in New York’s Hudson Valley amid reports of a shooting during a crowded holiday-shopping day.

State police say two people have been injured, but it’s unclear whether they were shot.

The reported shooting happened Sunday around 3:15 p.m. at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Manhattan. State police say there’s no other information immediately available about the ongoing investigation.

The possible shooting was reported at an American Eagle store. A man who answered the mall security office phone declined to comment.

Witness Leighton Peterson tells The Associated Press he was grabbing a bite to eat in the mall’s food court when he heard alarms and employees telling everybody to get to the exits.