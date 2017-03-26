New York judge clears way for man to be extradited to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a 61-year-old man charged in the killing of an 18-year-old Boise woman will be extradited to Idaho following a ruling by a judge in New York.

Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Jan Bennetts in a statement Friday says that 61-year-old Bruce Marchant will be returned to Idaho in an extradition process over the coming weeks.

Sierra Bush, who was in the Honors College at Boise State University, disappeared in September and her body was found in late October at an outdoor location south of Idaho City, about 40 miles northwest of Boise.

Following an investigation, Marchant in December was taken into custody in New York on a warrant charging him with murder, rape and kidnapping.

Marchant fought extradition to Idaho.