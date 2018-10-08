New York intersection where limo crashed, killing 20, is notoriously dangerous, store owner says

The New York intersection where a limousine crashed, killing 18 people headed to a birthday party, is notoriously known as a dangerous intersection that officials have attempted to fix without success, a nearby store owner and officials said.

Jessica Kirby, the managing director of the Apple Barrel Country Store and Café, said there have been “more accidents that I can count” at the T-junction of Route 30 and state Route 30A. On Saturday, a 2001 Ford Excursion limousine failed to stop while traveling down Route 30 and ended up crashing into an unoccupied SUV parked at Kirby’s store. All 18 occupants and two bystanders were killed, police said Sunday.

“We have been asking for something to be done for years,” Kirby said of the intersection in Schoharie, a town 43 miles west of Albany.

She told the New York Times the limousine was going down the hill at “probably over 60 mph” on a road with a 50 mile-per-hour speed limit.

“We’ve had three tractor-trailer type vehicles — they come down that hill too fast, they go through our parking lot and they end up in a field behind our business,” Kirby said.

Local officials have previously said the intersection was dangerous, with the potential to cause a deadly crash. Officials worked with the state to outlaw heavy trucks, Kirby said, but accidents there continue.

Schoharie Town Supervisor Alan Tavenner told the Times Union of Albany that transportation officials attempted to make the intersection safer about seven years ago. The improvements, however, didn’t seem to work.

“There have been tractor trailers that have come barreling down that hill and it was a miracle they didn’t kill somebody,” Tavenner said.

“I honestly think it was a more dangerous intersection than it was before,” he told The New York Times, adding that it was a “nasty intersection.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement Sunday calling the crash “horrific.”

“State police are working with federal and local authorities to investigate the crash, and I have directed state agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy,” Cuomo said.

Grieving relatives have identified some of those killed in the crash. The victims include four sisters and two newlywed couples, the Times Union of Albany reported. They were celebrating Amy Steenburg’s 30th birthday, said Anthony Vertucci, the uncle of Erin McGowan, who was killed in the crash along with her new husband Shane McGowan.

“My whole entire family is in complete and utter shock. It’s hard and so tragic,” Vertucci told the Times Union of Albany. “We’re just talking layers of tragedy. There are so many families affected by this.”

The crash appeared to be the deadliest land-vehicle accident in the U.S. since a bus ferrying nursing home patients away from Hurricane Rita caught fire in Texas 2005, killing 23.

And it is the deadliest transportation accident overall since February 2009, when a plane crash near Buffalo, New York, killed 50 people, said National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt. The NTSB is investigating Saturday’s crash.

“Twenty fatalities is just horrific,” Sumwalt said on Sunday. “I’ve been on the board for 12 years, and this is one of the biggest losses of life that we’ve seen in a long, long time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.