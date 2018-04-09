New York high school bus crash seriously injures 6 returning from spring break

WARNING: VIDEO HAS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip has struck a bridge overpass on Long island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.

New York State Police say the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on the Southern State Parkway in Lakeview. Thirty-seven other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Video shows teenagers sitting and standing outside of the white damaged bus, some draped in blankets, as firefighters inspect the wreckage. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks responded to the scene.

“Everybody was able to walk out except one, which we extricated,” a fire official told Newsday. “There was glass everywhere. The roof of the bus is down to the top of the seat covers.”

Police say the 38 students from various Long Island high schools, along with five chaperones, had just returned from Kennedy Airport and were heading to a shopping mall to meet up with parents.

On Friday, a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada, killing 15 people and injuring 14 in a catastrophic collision that a doctor compared to an airstrike and left the vehicles obliterated in the snow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report