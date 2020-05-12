New York Gov. Cuomo's press conference pushed back following sign-language order

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus press briefing has been pushed back to the early afternoon Tuesday as a judge has yet to respond to a request from the state in regard to a court order requiring that its broadcast have a sign language interpreter.

U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni, who is presiding over an advocacy group’s case against Cuomo, ruled Monday that the governor’s broadcasts must now have a sign language interpreter “in-frame” — much like how many other state leaders have been doing for weeks — to help deaf New Yorkers follow along, according to The Buffalo News.

Attorney General Letitia James, who is representing Cuomo, responded to the judge that night by saying there are “technical issues” that would get in the way of being able to comply with her order as of Tuesday, but that officials believe it can be followed by Wednesday, the newspaper adds.

However, as it currently stands, the judge has yet to reply to the state’s request for a one-day reprieve, according to USA Today Network reporter Jon Campbell.

Cuomo usually holds his press conferences at 11:30 a.m. ET. Tuesday’s press conference is now scheduled for 1 p.m., while Cuomo’s camp insists the change in timing is just a coincidence, Campbell says.