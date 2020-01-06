New York Gov. Cuomo helps rescue trapped motorist from wreck

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped save a motorist Monday afternoon, working with first responders to extract him from a vehicle following a collision on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

The Democratic governor was reportedly leaving an event hosted by the Association for a Better New York when he spotted the wreckage and took action, according to local reporter Zack Fink, who shared the video reportedly taken by Cuomo’s staff at the scene.

NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES INCREASE SECURITY AFTER U.S. AIRSTRIKE KILLS TOP IRANIAN GENERAL

The footage shows Cuomo, still in his suit jacket, assisting EMS who had responded to a report of a crash. The video and a still image revealed that the driver’s vehicle had turned over onto its side.

It is unclear if Cuomo witnessed the crash itself or was driving by and stopped when noticing the wreckage.

Fox News has reached out to Cuomo’s office for comment.

The motorist’s physical condition is unknown at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in the day, Cuomo focused on public transportation, announcing a plan for expanding midtown Manhattan’s Penn Station, which he called “the weak link in our region’s transit system.” The proposal calls for a larger facility and additional tracks to improve subway and train service.