New York girl, 9, sustains several fractures while trick-or-treating after strong winds topple tree

Severe weather in New York left a girl, 9, with several fractures after strong winds caused a tree to fall on top of her while she was out trick-or-treating Thursday night.

The girl was struck by a large tree limb while walking on Maywood Rd. in New Rochelle, just 25 miles north of New York City, at around 6:28 p.m., The Journal News reported.

CALIFORNIA HALLOWEEN PARTY SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 4 DEAD

The girl was eventually freed after responders used a chainsaw to help break apart and remove the tree, WNBC reported.

She was reportedly taken to Westchester Medical Center with several fractures.

The homeowner where the tree was located told PIX11 that she had previously asked the landlord and city to remove the tree but was told it was Con Edison that was responsible for its removal.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts reached around 48-56 mph in the area where the girl was struck Thursday night. High wind warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for other parts of New York, leaving more than 200,000 customers without power throughout the state after a night of heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Spectrum News Friday that several hundred people were being evacuated in scattered areas around the state because of high waters. Police in the central New York village of Dolgeville used a boat to rescue people from one home. The Buffalo area also saw flash flooding after 4 to 5 inches of rain.

The weather also caused damage, outages and commuter delays across New York’s Long Island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.