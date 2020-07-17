New York doctor credits prayer for saving pastor during 100-day battle with coronavirus

A New York City doctor turned to prayer when all hope was lost for one of his patients — a local pastor battling the coronavirus — and credits God with saving his life.

After contracting COVID-19 in March, spending 54 days on a ventilator and six weeks in an induced coma, Queens Church of God pastor Benjamin Thomas’ release from the hospital was truly a miracle.

“The God of miracles did numerous miracles in my life,” Thomas said in a video as he continued to recover with oxygen at home. He encourages others to “take this thing seriously.”

Sitting alongside the pastor and one of his physicians, Mount Sinai Hospital heart surgeon Dr. Robin Varghese, chaplain Rocky Walker called Thomas’ recovery “one of the most amazing stories we’ve experienced during this entire pandemic.”

Varghese recalls how, on the night of April 19, medical staff caring for Thomas began to lose hope.

“At that point, I went into his room,” Varghese said. “I really just told God there’s nothing else I can offer him. He’s gotta take over because we’ve given him everything that modern medicine can throw at him.”

After that moment, Thomas started to make “very slow but steady progress” through mid-May, when he woke up from his coma and began to see hope, the doctor notes.

“We’re thankful for all the people that are continuing to pray for him because we know that that was very important for his recovery,” Varghese said.

Thomas joked that he “didn’t miss anything” because the day he left, churches in New York were closed and when he finally came out, they started to reopen.

“I’m very happy to be home,” Thomas concluded. “And waiting to be with the church family. That also will happen very soon!”