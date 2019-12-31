New York City wind turbine topples, crushing parked car

The wind — of all things — toppled a New York City wind turbine which then crushed an unoccupied parked car, according to reports.

The incident Monday afternoon in the Bronx had elected officials who represent the area shaking their heads.

“A wind turbine should not be able to be taken down by the wind,” the New York Post quoted Jamaal Bailey, who serves in the New York State Senate, as saying.

The wind turbine was erected recently atop a six-story parking garage, according to reports. No injuries were reported, according to Fox 5 New York.

A WABC-TV investigative reporter tweeted dramatic footage of the accident.

The station reported the wind turbine went up only two weeks ago.

On the way down, the wind turbine also struck an electronic billboard that has been the subject of lawsuits involving the billboard’s owner and the New York City Buildings Department, according to the station.

The New York Fire Department is investigating.