New York City power outage reported in Manhattan

Where were you when the lights went out?

Power outages were reported in at least two sections of Manhattan in New York City early Friday, according to reports.

Electricity appeared to be out in the Upper West Side of the borough as well as the Harlem neighborhood, according to posts and video on social media.

People reported losing power around 5 a.m. – but others began reporting having powered restored as soon as 20 minutes later.

It was not immediately clear if neighborhoods in the city’s other four boroughs – the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island – were affected.

Con Edison, the utility company that serves the city, had no immediate posting on Twitter on Friday morning.

The utility has been working to recover from the recent passage of Hurricane Isaias, which downed numerous trees, affecting power lines in many areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.