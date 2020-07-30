New York City man, 77, forced to withdraw $1,800 from ATM following assault, police say

New York City police were searching Thursday for a suspect accused of assaulting a 77-year-old man and then forcing him to withdraw $1,800 from an ATM.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn after the suspect followed the victim into his home, police told Fox5 NY.

Investigators said the man was pushed to the ground and threatened with a knife. He was then directed into a parked car outside.

The victim was driven to a Chase bank, where he withdrew $1,800 that were taken by the suspect, police told the station.

As of Thursday, the suspect, described as a 20- to 30-year-old man with a dark complexion, has not been identified.

The victim is reported to have escaped the incident unharmed.