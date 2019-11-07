New York City grisly double murder-suicide claims lives of young girl and divorcing parents, officials say

A New York City man in the midst of a divorce apparently slashed the throats of his wife and young daughter before hanging himself — a gruesome double murder-suicide that cops reportedly discovered Wednesday night while performing a wellness check.

Each member of the family was found dead inside a different room of their apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Harlem, officials told The New York Post. Police made the grisly finds — the girl in her bedroom, the mother in the bathroom and the father in the couple’s bedroom — at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how long the three had been dead.

Investigators said the 46-year-old father and 42-year-old mother had been scheduled to appear in court as part of the divorce proceeding earlier Wednesday. Officials said there was no known history of domestic abuse. Cops recovered a knife at the scene, but it was not confirmed to be the murder weapon used to kill the woman and 5-year-old girl.

Authorities descended on the Harlem address after the woman’s brother called 911 and requested a wellness check, the Post reported.

None of the deceased were immediately identified.