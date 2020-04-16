New York City detective who overcame 9/11-related cancer dies from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A longtime New York City police detective who overcame cancer related to 9/11 has now succumbed to the coronavirus.

Robert Cardona, who served the department for 19 years, passed away Wednesday because of “Covid-19 complications”, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison says.

“Please keep Robert’s family, friends and co-workers in your prayers,” Harrison added in a tweet.

He described Cardona as a “great detective” who leaves behind an 8-year-old son.

“While assigned to the 13th Precinct Detective Squad, Robert was a 911 cancer survivor and dedicated DEA delegate,” Harrison said.

The NYPD announced at the end of March that more than 1,000 of its officers have tested positive for the coronavirus. That number has risen to 2,749 since then, Pix11 reports.

As of Thursday morning, New York state has 214,832 confirmed cases, with 14,073 deaths, statistics show.