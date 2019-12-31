New York City cops nab suspect accused of trying to abduct woman in subway car

Police in New York arrested a man who allegedly tried to abduct a woman on the subway in an incident that was caught on video by another straphanger, the New York Post reported.

Police told the paper that Sonny Alloway, 48, was apprehended Monday afternoon after the video surfaced.

Alloway is accused of grabbing the unidentified woman and carrying her off a Bronx subway car at about 2:45 a.m.

The viral video shows a man dressed in red sitting across from the woman who appears to be trying to get her attention. At one point, before the train leaves the station, the man in red lifts up the woman and exits the car.

The woman appears to fight back and the man is confronted by other passengers, the report said.

Alloway was charged with unlawful imprisonment.