New York City aims to fight anti-Semitism with ad campaign highlighting Jewish community

Amid rising anti-Semitism in New York City, a new branding campaign aims to fight back with ads highlighting the multiplicity of the Jewish community in America’s largest city.

The new marketing, which was launched Wednesday by the city’s Commission on Human Rights, features a photograph of four residents with the caption: “Jewish New Yorkers belong here. Anti-Semitism does not.”

JOY BEHAR LINKS MIGRANTS AT US-MEXICO BORDER TO HOLOCAUST DURING INTERVIEW WITH HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS

Marques Hollie, a Manhattan resident and queer Jew of color, is featured in the ad.

He said: “My hope is that this campaign will remind us that the Jewish community is multi-faceted and that we are pillars of support for one another in times of joy as well as times of adversity.”

Yosef Rapaport, a Hasidic Brooklyn resident and community activist, is also featured.

He noted: “My hope is that the campaign will have the desired effect of making Jewish New Yorkers visible, that we belong.”

Two extreme attacks in December further fueled the sense of alarm.

SWASTIKAS, ‘F— JEWS’ GRAFFITI FOUND SCRAWLED INSIDE NYC APARTMENT BUILDING AMID SPIKE IN ANTI-SEMITISM

In Jersey City, N.J., a man and woman killed a police officer and then stormed into a kosher grocery, fatally shooting three people before dying in a gunfight with police. The slayings happened in a neighborhood where Hasidic families had recently been relocating.

In Monsey, N.Y., a man rushed into a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration, hacking at people with a machete. Five people were wounded.

In a press release announcing the campaign, Carmelyn P. Malalis, chair and commissioner of the NYC Commission on Human Rights, said: “Every New Yorker has the right to practice their religion, celebrate with loved ones, and be who they are proudly and without fear of harassment, discrimination, or violence.”

The ads will appear online and in three Orthodox publications — Hamodia, Jewish Press and Mishpacha Magazine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign cost $50,000, city officials said.