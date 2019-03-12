New York Attorney General opens civil investigation into Trump projects: report

The New York attorney general’s office on Monday handed subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank for records involving Trump’s failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills and other business dealings with the Trump Organization, according to a report.

The inquiry, spearheaded by the recently-elected Letitia James, was prompted by the congressional testimony of Trump’s ex-attorney Michal Cohen, who alleged that Trump deliberately inflated his assets to improve his chances of buying the NFL team, the New York Times reported, citing a person who was briefed on the subpoenas.

The request to Deutsche Bank specifically sought records on loans, mortgages, lines of credit, and financial transactions in connection with multiple Trump properties, the report said.

Deutsche Bank, which is already under two separate congressional investigations, is one of the few financial lenders that has been willing to work with Trump in recent years, according to the Times.