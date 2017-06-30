New Utah laws: Higher liquor prices, highway bonds

Utah’s liquor prices will go up slightly on Saturday as part of a broad new liquor law that is one of two dozen new measures that take effect.

Other new laws include a highway funding law and a measure that would allow judges in Weber County to shorten a driver’s license suspension if the person agrees to wear ankle monitor.

The new liquor law that raises prices also allows some restaurants to take down walls and partitions that prevent customers from seeing their alcoholic drinks being mixed and poured.

Most of the 500 new laws passed by Utah legislators this year took effect in May. About 30 that take effect in July deal with budgets, taxes or other financial matters that dovetail with the start of the government’s new budget year.

