New tip in Jennifer Kesse disappearance takes dive teams, cadaver dogs to Florida lake

Dive teams and cadaver dogs took part in a two-day search of a Florida lake this week as authorities investigated a new tip in the case of Jennifer Kesse, a 24-year-old woman who went missing 13 years ago.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they were following up on information brought forward by an investigator working for the family of Kesse, who hasn’t been seen since January 2006, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

But this week’s search failed to yield any clues to Kesse’s whereabouts, authorities said.

Kesse was last seen alive Jan. 23, 2006, and was reported missing by her parents the next day when she failed to show up for her job as a manager at Central Florida Investments in Orlando.

Three days later, authorities found her car, a black Chevy Malibu, approximately a mile from her condo.

Drew Kesse, Jennifer’s father, said the family received a tip seven months ago but it was from 13 years ago.

“That person just happened to come forward 13 years later,” he said, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

“We brought dog teams in and did a search of our own, and it became necessary on our end to call authorities in, and they brought their teams in and did searches and sweep searches and spent two days in the water,” Drew Kesse added.

Although the search turned up no results, Drew Kesse said the family was “grateful and humbled” to those who helped.

“We understand that the public is what finds missing persons,” he said, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

Fox News’ Perry Chiaramonte contributed to this report.