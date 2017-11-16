New state police boss to probe revisions to arrest report

The new boss of Massachusetts State Police says her office will investigate revisions made to a police report about a judge’s daughter.

The agency announced the investigation Thursday. It comes nearly a week after Col. Richard McKeon abruptly retired amid accusations that he ordered a trooper to scrub embarrassing information from the police report to protect the judge and his daughter.

Col. Kerry Gilpin was appointed the new superintendent of the police force this week.

Police spokesman Dave Procopio says Gilpin’s office will look into revisions made to the arrest report and whether more training or guidance is needed on how reports should be written and reviewed.