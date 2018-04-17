New sex abuse charges filed against Alabama evangelist

Authorities say they’ve filed new charges against an Alabama youth evangelist accused of sexually abusing children.

Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old preacher Paul Edmond Acton Bowen of Southside is accused of abusing four juveniles between the ages of 12 and 17 for years.

He’s charged with felony sodomy and enticing a child for immoral purposes, plus misdemeanor sexual abuse. Authorities say some victims are adults and are just reporting what happened.

Bowen is jailed in Etowah County with bail set at $500,000. He was released on bond last week following his initial arrest on similar charges.

Bowen has released a statement denying any inappropriate conduct. Court records show his wife filed for divorce last week following his first arrest.

Bowen is a youth speaker who has written three books.