New Mexico school shooter disguised himself as student to get into building, police say

The 21-year-old gunman who killed two students before allegedly committing suicide inside a New Mexico high school Thursday disguised himself as a student to get inside, law enforcement officials said.

San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen said Friday the gunman, identified as William Atchison, entered Aztec High School around 8:00 a.m. local time with a backpack and a .9mm Glock with multiple magazines on him.

Christesen also shared a message the gunman had written before the shooting that included a timeline of what the gunman had planned.

Christesen called the shooting at Aztec High School a cowardly act and said the shooter was determined to create as much carnage as he could.

Authorities said the gunman lived with his parents in Aztec and had worked at a gas station. In his message, he wrote that work, school and life were bad and he wanted out.

The two students killed were identified as Casey J. Marquez and Francisco I. Fernandez.

The FBI says it investigated the New Mexico school shooter last year about online comments, though he said he had no plans for an attack at the time.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.