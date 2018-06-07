New Jordan PM says working on changes to tax plan

Jordan’s newly appointed prime minister has told parliament he hopes to have a “clear vision” on a reformed tax system by the end of the day.

In his first appearance since his appointment after protests forced out his predecessor, Omar Razzaz says Thursday he is open to listening to the dissenting voices in society.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II appointed Razzaz this week after Hani Mulki quit amid mounting protests against a tax plan viewed as unfair to the poor and middle class.

Razzaz was meeting with Parliament Speaker Atif al-Tarawneh, who said he advised Razzaz to remove new changes in the tax bill that sparked the protests. Al-Tarawneh says a majority of parliament rejects the changes.

Protesters demand that the new government scrap the current tax proposal.