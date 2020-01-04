New Jersey's 'Torso Killer' confesses to 3 cold case murders

A notorious New Jersey serial killer who is serving more than 200 years in prison has confessed to three cold-case slayings of local teenage girls from the 1960s.

Richard Cottingham, 73 – known as the “Torso Killer” for the way he dismembered his victims – has copped to strangling Irene Blase, 18, of Bogota; Denise Falasca, 15, of Closter; and Jacalyn Harp, 13, of Midland Park, between 1968 and 1969, officials with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to The Post Friday.

“The Prosecutor’s Office investigations revealed that Richard Cottingham committed these homicides,” Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said.

Rebein added that the families of the three victims “were immediately and confidentially notified when the cases were solved.”

“There were no previous public announcements so as not to imperil continuing investigations,” said Rebein. “For similar reasons, there will be no further public comment on these or other similar continuing investigations by this office.”

Prosecutors would not say when they were able to get a confession out of Cottingham or when Cottingham made the admission.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.