New Jersey woman who strangled newborn, threw body in trash, sentenced to 8 years in jail

A New Jersey woman was sentenced to eight years in prison after she admitted to strangling her newborn daughter to death two years ago.

Jade Fanz was sentenced on Friday, People reported. The now 21-year-old strangled her daughter when she was just “minutes old,” according to NJ.com. She then put the infant’s body in a dumpster behind her home in Franklin Township.

Fanz’s crime came to light after she visited a local hospital due to a medical complication related to giving birth, according to ABC13. The young woman was initially charged with murder, unlawfully disturbing, moving or concealing human remains and abuse or neglect of a child, NJ.com reported.

She was later charged and pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in April.

Fanz has been in jail since the incident occurred, according to FOX5.

She must serve at least 85 percent of her sentence before she will be eligible for parole, per the terms of her plea agreement, according to People.