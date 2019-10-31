New Jersey woman sues country club, waiter, accuses him of pouring red wine over $30G Hermès purse

A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging a waiter at an exclusive New Jersey country club accidentally poured wine all over her Hermès handbag last year — leaving the roughly $30,000 purse damaged.

Maryana Beyder claims she was dining with her husband at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest on Sept. 7, 2018, when a waiter, identified as “John Doe,” spilled red wine “all over” her, her husband and her pink Hermès bag, according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday.

“Whoever the waiter was proceeded to pour red wine and didn’t stop,” Alexandra Errico, Beyder’s attorney, told the North Jersey Record. “Poured it all over her. Poured it all over her husband. And poured it all over a very expensive Hermès bag.”

Beyder says she was in contact with Alpine Country Club for nearly a year trying to resolve the situation, but alleges they stopped talking to her. The woman’s insurance company, she claims, also failed to help her, not believing a purse could cost so much money.

“It’s sort of like a rich person problem,” Errico said. “They couldn’t comprehend that a bag could be that much. I think that was the biggest problem with that. They kind of discriminated against her that she actually owned that type of bag.”

Beyder’s lawsuit was reportedly filed against the country club and waiter for damages, and for the club’s “negligent hiring” of the waiter who apparently spilled the wine.

Hermès bags can run hundreds of thousands of dollars. At a world auction in Hong Kong in 2017, someone purchased a matte white crocodile skin Hermès Birkin bag with 18 karat gold and diamond hardware for $380,000.